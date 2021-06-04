New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday formed a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Earlier, in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, the board had decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner Also Read - CBSE Board Exams in Future Will be held As Per National Education Policy, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Makes Big Announcement

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Results Likely To Be Out Before This Month | Check Important Details Here

PM said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. Also Read - BIG UPDATE On JEE Main, NEET UG Entrance Exams | Check Details Here