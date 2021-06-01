CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled: Soon after holding the crucial meet of prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 12 stakeholders concluded, it was decided that the CBSE Class 12 board exams will not be held and it will be cancelled. It was learnt that the CBSE Class 12 results will be made as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, Kejriwal Urges Centre; Will Govt Listen to Voices of Leaders, Students?

Soon after the meeting was over, PM Modi gave crucial updates and said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. Also Read - SC Asks Centre To Furnish Details Of PM Cares Fund For Children Who Became Orphan Due To Pandemic

He added that the health and safety of the students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He, however, stated that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers, must be put to an end now. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Begins Key Meet With Officials, Decision Most Likely Today

Supporting the sentiment of students, PM Modi said that the students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation and all stakeholders need to show sensitivity at this time.

Earlier in the evening, PM Modi chaired an important meeting regarding class 12 board exams. The government sources said he will be briefed on all possible options that have emerged following extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and union territories till on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam’s cancellation, it will take a final decision by June 3.