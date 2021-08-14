Preparing for Class 12 CBSE board examinations can be regarded as one of the most critical examinations in the entire school life of a student because the marks and the percentages you secure in your Class 12 board examinations decide if you can get a place in a prestigious institute or university in India for a secured future. In this article, we take a look at some of the most effective measures for studying that have reaped benefits for young students for the longest time.Also Read - Breaking: CBSE Releases Datesheet For Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exams on cbse.gov.in | Check Details Here

These are strategies that are resorted to by the most meritorious of students. Read on New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 12 Maths for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 if you want to learn how to learn better and thus, score higher in your Class 12 CBSE Board examinations. Also Read - CBSE Offline Exams 2021 Date Sheet: CBSE to Release 10th, 12th Time Table For Improvement, Compartment Exam Shortly | How to Download

Observing the pandemic scenario, CBSE decided to divide the entire syllabus into two Terms, each consisting 50% of the entire syllabus. As for Term 1, it has been stated that the questions would be MCQ type and would be conducted between November and December 2021. Term 2 may contain MCQ-type questions or subjective types, or maybe even a combination of both. So here are a few revised learning strategies to help you cope with the pace: Also Read - SC Asks CBSE, ICSE to Direct Schools to Disclose Students Whose Marks Were Reduced Under Moderation Policy

1. Mathematics MCQ: Mathematics is easily one of the most scoring subjects. Prepping for your maths examination the best way possible and aiming for that 100 is the smartest thing you can do because it is the only subject where securing a perfect score is fairly easy. Chapter-wise question banks are the ultimate tool you need to be well-versed with the pattern of questioning. By solving question banks, you are sure to develop an aptitude well beyond that of the others because they contain MCQ questions that are stand-alone, assertion-revision based, and even case-based.

2. Question Bank Solving: Question banks are the best way to prepare for any examination whatsoever for a multitude of reasons, the first and foremost being familiarity with the question pattern. Good question banks contain Mnemonics and Mind Maps for faster memorizing and recalling, revision notes for quick revision sessions, Answer Keys with detailed explanations for providing conceptual clarity, Concept Videos for intuitive and real-time learning, and much more.

3. Time Management: A skill that you must develop is the ability to manage time to your suitability. This means that you need to get into the habit of constantly monitoring the time you take for solving each question (easy and difficult) and how much time it takes for you to solve a particular section of the question paper. This will tell you exactly how accurate and efficient you are, and these are the two most decisive skills that make or break a brilliant student. Solving question banks and sample papers can help you get that flair.

4. Rest and Rejuvenate: Do not drain yourself too much because you need to survive the endurance run that is the preparation process up until the day of the examination. Start early and pace yourself and make sure you get a good night’s sleep every day. Wake up early if you have to but try not to stay awake too late into the night.

