CBSE Class 12 History Exam on March 29; Previous 3 Years Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the History examination will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The CBSE Class 12 History sample paper and marking scheme are available on the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are underway. As per the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the History examination will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students are advised to check the exam day guidelines, dress code, and other details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Wednesday, March 29, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM History 3 hrs

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Dress Code

Regular students will be required to wear school uniforms for the CBSE board exam.

CBSE Board Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

CBSE 12th History Board Exam Sample Question Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

The question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D, and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60-80 words. Section C – Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words. Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. Section-E – Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

CBSE 12th History Sample Paper

The CBSE Class 12 History sample paper and marking scheme are available on the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in. The maximum mark for the History board exams is 80. The paper will be held for a duration of three hours.

CBSE CLASS 12 History Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE CLASS 12 History Sample Paper 2021-22 Term 1 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE CLASS 12 History Sample Paper 2021-22 Term 2 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE CLASS 12 History Sample Paper 2020-21 pdf – Direct Link

Candidates must not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, and other electronic items to the exam hall. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. They are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

