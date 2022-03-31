CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE Class 12 Physics paper of the Term 2 CBSE board exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 20. Ahead of the CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released additional practice questions for the paper. The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper consists of three sections and time for completing the paper is two hours. The additional practice questions for the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper was released on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE New Academic Session Likely From April 1, Board To Release Full Schedule Soon | Latest Updates Students Must Know

Check the additional practice questions released by CBSE for Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam 2022

1. (a) An n-type semiconductor material is produced by adding impurity atoms to a pure

semiconductor material. How many valence electrons will the impurity atoms have in

their outer shell? What will the net charge be on the semiconductor material after

adding the impurity atoms?

(b) What is the purpose of the following devices?

i. A photodiode in reverse bias

ii. An LED in forward bias

2. (a) An electron of mass m and a photon carry the same energy E. What is the ratio of

de Broglie wavelength associated with the electron to the wavelength of the photon?

(b) Why do macroscopic objects in our daily life not show wave-like properties

whereas in the sub-atomic domain the wave-like character is significant?

[2 marks]

OR

The table below lists the different transitions of an electron in a hydrogen atom:

ni = 4 to nf = 2

ni = 3 to nf = 1

ni = 2 to nf = 3

ni = 4 to nf = 3

Among these, identify:

(a) the transition that gives absorption spectra.

(b) the transition that gives Lyman spectral line, Balmer spectral line, and Brackett

spectral line.

[2 marks]

3. (a) Define barrier potential across a p-n junction. What is the impact on the barrier

potential when the p-n junction is connected in forward bias?

(b) How does the current change as the voltage applied across the p-n junction varies

from small to very high in reverse bias condition?

