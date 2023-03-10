Home

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2023: From Uploading Marks to Exam Schedule; Board Releases List of Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Practical Board Exams 2023: One can access and download the CBSE guidelines pdf document by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in

the CBSE board has warned the schools that WhatsApp messages must not be used for communication with the board or any other official during the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 practical exams for private students from today, March 10, 2023. However, the board has released a list of guidelines on how the Class 12 practical exams for private students will be held. One can access and download the CBSE guidelines pdf document by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

According to the CBSE practical exam guidelines 2023, students of 2022 and 2021 whose marks of the practical subject(s)are not available due to repeat in practical (RP) or repeat in theory and practical both (RB) or absence are required to appear for the practical examination. Students of 2020 and before, who have applied in full subjects in private category in their respective practical subjects can appear for the practical exams.

No project assessment /internal assessment will be conducted in respect of the subjects not having practical components. The marks of the project assessment or theory assessment will be computed pro-rata, on the basis of marks obtained in the theory exam in the current examination.i.e.2023

CBSE Practical Board Exams 2023: Check Guidelines For Private Students

CBSE Guidelines For Private Students – Direct Link

CBSE Practical Board Exams Dates

The practical examination will be conducted from March 10 to March 29, 2023. The practical examinations will be conducted in the examiantion centres fixed for theory examinations.

Answer book For Practicals

The practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination. It is to be ensured that the examiner completes all entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly.

Uploading of Marks

After the conduct of practical examinations, the centre will upload the marks in respect of private students whose practicals have been conducted at the centre.

The list of private students allotted at the centre will be visible in the centre/school login-in account. Centre schools can upload the marks from their log-in accounts.

Action by Students/Examinees

The students/examine shall conduct their examination centres without fail with a copy of their previous result/mark sheet and admit card of the current examination, ie.. 2023.

Action by Examination Centre

The Centre Superintendent of the Examination Centre shall prepare a list of all students whose practical examinations are to be conducted, class-wise and subject-wise. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE ar cbse.gov.in.

