New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Private, Patrachar and Compartment exams. The petition had sought to cancellation of proposed Class 12 CBSE exams for Private/Compartment/Patrachar students, and the review of the June 22 order which had approved CBSE’s decision to cancel regular Class 12 exams and its scheme for objective assessment.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: Board Releases Roll Number Finder | Know How To Find CBSE Roll Number Here

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari rendered an order stating that no case for review had been made out and accordingly dismissed the same. The review petition had sought for the striking down of Clause 29 of the policy decision dated 17th June notified by CBSE as well as the directions for declaration of results of Private, Patrachar, and compartment students on basis of objective methodology by July 31st. The plea was filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma. Also Read - 'Relax, Jald Hi Aayega': CBSE Uses ‘Chellam Sir’ Meme to Calm Anxious Parents Ahead of Class 10, 12 Results

What Petitioner Mamta Sharma Said:

“The decision is certainly disappointing. Hopefully, CBSE streamlines its examination procedure for the upcoming academic sessions to ensure students don’t suffer irreparable loss of a year’s education,” Mamta Sharma said, according to a India TV Report. Also Read - CBSE Results 2021 Big Update: Board To Meet July 31 Deadline To Announce Class 10 And Class 12 Results

The review had been sought so that no prejudice is caused to the students in securing admission for next higher classes in India and abroad in the upcoming academic session, according to the petitioner

This category of students had already lost one precious year of education and now due to CBSE’s “discriminatory policy” and Clause 29, they would have been forced to lose another year of education.

CBSE Class 12 Private Exams Date:

On July 21, the CBSE said the board exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. “The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

He said that in case of the private candidates, neither the schools nor the CBSE have the desired records, hence, their result cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy. In case of regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus the performance of these students was available, he added.

The board noted that issue of private candidates was also discussed in Supreme Court of India and thereafter policy was decided wherein written examination will be held for declaring result of private candidates.