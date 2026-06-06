CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Last date to apply for CBSE 12th scanned answer books verification and re-evaluation process extended; new deadline is…

CBSE extended Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application deadline till June 7

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CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Last date to apply for CBSE 12th scanned answer books verification and re-evaluation process extended; new deadline is..(File Image)

CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets till June 7. The board announced on Friday. According to the revised timeline, CBSE has extended the submission deadline by one day till June 7.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE 12th scanned answer books verification and re-evaluation process extended

CBSE stated, “In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process.”

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Earlier, the last date to apply for the CBSE Class 12th Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) was June 6(midnight) Portal for Verification of Issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and Re-evaluation of answers will now remain open till June 7, 2026 (Midnight). No offline application and request submitted after the scheduled date and time shall be accepted. Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly.

In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process. •… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 5, 2026

The move comes after several students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE’s post-result services portal launched on June 2. The portal for applying for Verification of Issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation. This facility can only be availed by the students who have obtained scanned copy of their evaluated answer book(s).

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system. The Cabinet Secretariat has announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

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Verification of Issues in Scanned Copy of Answer Book:

Students may apply online for resolution of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of answer book, including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps/graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer book, or evaluation against a different set.

Multiple issues and subjects may be selected in a single application.

Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission.

Once the ‘Freeze and Proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The application shall be treated as successfully submitted only after successful payment through the online payment gateway.

Only one application for Verification of Issues is permitted.

Students may thereafter download and track the status of their application through

the portal.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Process: Step-by-Step Guide