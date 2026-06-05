CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: One day left to apply for CBSE 12th scanned answer books verification and Re-evaluation at cbse.gov.in; Step-by-Step guide

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online.

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CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: One day left to apply for CBSE 12th scanned answer books verification and Re-evaluation at cbse.gov.in; Step-by-Step guide(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ANI)

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will close the CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation process in just one calendar day, i.e., June 6, 2026 (Saturday) (Midnight). No offline application or request submitted after the scheduled date and time shall be accepted. Students must note that Rs.100 per answer book will be charged to the student for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies. While re-evaluation of answers will be charged at Rs 25 per question.

Students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process

Payment gateways of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the verification and re-evaluation portal, the CBSE said, adding that students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process.

Also Read: CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026: Know alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10 marksheet when declared?

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, is being conducted digitally.

For verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

“Students may submit only one application each for verification of issues/re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects,” the board said. Once the ‘freeze and proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct, it said.

Applications will be treated as successfully submitted only after online payment is completed. It also said that only one application each for verification of issues and re-evaluation will be permitted.

What do you mean by Re-evaluation of Answers?

Re-evaluation of Answers: Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be.

Students should ensure that all intended requests across subjects are included before final submission.

Once the ‘Freeze and Proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct. It may be ensured that all questions, as required, have been selected before proceeding for payment.

The application shall be considered successfully submitted only after successful online payment.

Only one application for Re-evaluation is permitted.

Students may submit only one application each for Verification of Issues / Re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: 3.8 million-packet DoS attack on website thwarted; 56,000 applications received till June 3

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Process: Step-by-Step Guide