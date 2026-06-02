CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 portal now open: Check fee details, step-by-step guide to apply

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Begins: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday opened a portal for students where they can verify and re-evaluate their marks. Students who appear in the Class 12th board examinations can visit the official website of CBSE – postresult.cbseit.in/pvr – and check their answer sheets. The board has made the announcement through its official X handle.
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