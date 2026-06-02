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CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 portal now open: Check fee details, step-by-step guide to apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday started the answer sheet re-evaluation process for Class 12 students. Students who have obtained their answer sheets can now apply for re-evaluation.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 2, 2026, 9:14 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 portal now open Check fee details, step-by-step guide to apply | Image: X

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Begins: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday opened a portal for students where they can verify and re-evaluate their marks. Students who appear in the Class 12th board examinations can visit the official website of CBSE – postresult.cbseit.in/pvr – and check their answer sheets. The board has made the announcement through its official X handle.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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