CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 update: Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for CBSE 12th Verification and Re-evaluation of answer books

The CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests related to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period, reflecting extensive utilisation of the post-result services by students.

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CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026 update: Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for CBSE 12th Verification and Re-evaluation of answer books(Representative Image (Photo/ANI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released an important update related to the CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation process. According to the board, CBSE said that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7, under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

How many candidates applied for CBSE Class 12 verification and re-evaluation in 2026?

The CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests related to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period, reflecting extensive utilisation of the post-result services by students.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026: How to check CBSE 10th subject-wise scores on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker and UMANG when declared?

Sharing a post on X, the CBSE Board stated,”he system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cyber security teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats. Dedicated CBSE teams also provided proactive support to students submitting their applications, through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels.”

The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During the above application period,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 8, 2026

What did CBSE say about the Class 12 re-evaluation process?

Later in the post, CBSE stated that the board has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message “Roll Number Not Found” is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window, CBSE stated. The Board stated, “As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers.”

“CBSE remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels,” it said.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the Board said it remains focused on ensuring a student-centric and seamless post-result process.

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Plea filed by a student from Saudi Arabia seeking directions to CBSE to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result

Earlier today, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea filed by a student from Saudi Arabia seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result.

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the CBSE and its regional officer on the plea filed by the student.

“This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions…Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil,” the bench remarked orally while directing the counsel for CBSE to seek instruction in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel against the CBSE’s failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme framed for students whose examinations in several Gulf countries were cancelled.