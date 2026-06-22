CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation results 2026 outcomes: What if candidate’s marks remained unchanged or decreased after re-evaluation? Board says, ‘They..’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the phased release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation outcomes. According to the Board, more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared.

What if a candidate’s marks remained unchanged or decreased after re-evaluation?

Sharing a post on X, the board on Sunday stated, “CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon. You may see the status of your application at https://results.digilocker.gov.in CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy. Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information. CBSE offices would always remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students.” The board has released a detailed PDF titled “Verification of Issues Observed & Re-evaluation – Class XII: Guidance for Students and Parents,” outlining the re-evaluation process.

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Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 21, 2026

In the detailed PDF, the board has answered several questions. According to the PDF, a question stated What if a Candidate’s marks remained unchanged /decreased after reevaluation?

Verification of issues observed and re-evaluation are review processes intended to examine specific concerns raised by candidates. They do not automatically result in a change of marks. Every year, it is observed that marks may increase or decrease or marks remain the same depending on the outcome of the review.

Any genuine discrepancy raised in the application will be duly reflected in the re-evaluation results, as like every year, CBSE has followed a systematic, transparent, and well-defined evaluation and review process. Any revision in marks, wherever applicable, is made only after careful review & in interest of maintaining fairness and accuracy.

What is the meaning of verification of issues observed and re-evaluation and how are both things different?

Verification of Issues Observed

In verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, a student could request for resolution of one or more of any of the following issues:

Missing Pages

Missing Supplementary Sheet(s)

Missing Map(s) or Graph(s)

Blurred pages

Answer-book of some other student

Answer-book evaluated against marking scheme of different set

Verification of issues observed can be sought for one or more subjects

Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website results.digilocker.gov.in using their login credentials, the board said.

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The CBSE assured students that every application was processed through a “robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system” to ensure fairness and accuracy. The CBSE declared the results of the Class XII examinations 2026 on May 13, 2026, for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates. The CBSE provided candidates the facility to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books from May 19 to May 25, 2026. Subsequently, candidates could apply for verification of observed issues and/or re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7, 2026. The board was recently embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.

(With agencies inputs)