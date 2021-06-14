CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: All eyes are set on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as it is expected to announce the evaluation criteria for Class 12 Results 2021 in a day or two. While the 13-member committee formed by CBSE was scheduled to submit its recommendation on the evaluation system for Class XII students today, reports claimed that it may take a few more days to take a final decision. Notably, the CBSE had set up a 13-member committee on June 4 to decide the criteria within 10 days. “Assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet…It may take around two weeks for us to decide how Class 12 students will be evaluated,” board secretary Anurag Tripathi had stated. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Board Considering Grades For Students? Read 3 Latest Updates Here

However, two members of the panel while speaking to a leading daily said that CBSE may extend the deadline by a few days. Earlier this month, the Centre had scrapped the CBSE class 12 board exams due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country and decided that the board will take steps to compile the results according to well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, after 10 days of deliberation, the expert panel is reportedly in favour of assessing class 12 students on the basis of their final exam scores from Class X and XI, and internal marks from Class XII. The panel has received suggestions from principals of various CBSE affiliated schools, centrally-run Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

On the other hand, in a letter to Union Education Minister, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio suggested that the result for class 12 students should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11, and pre-board exams. “Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows — 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. The remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams,” Sisodia said in his letter to Nishank.

Reports claimed that most of the stakeholders have favoured Sisodia’s proposal, but they are yet to reach a consensus. “It was felt that this is the best option to judge a consistent student. Class X marks would be considered reliable as they were board exams. And we will also enforce the school moderation method to ensure that internal marks are not inflated beyond the school’s usual mark distribution in previous years”, a panel member told The Hindu.

On being asked if the panel is planning to award grades to students, he said they are not likely to assign grades alone. “Yes, the central universities may use a common entrance test for admissions and so not use Class XII marks at all. But most State universities and smaller universities are dependent on Class XII marks for admission”, the portal quoted him as saying.

Earlier the CBSE, on the basis of a “continuous and comprehensive evaluation” policy used to give grades —- A1, A, B1, B, C1, C, D and E — to its Class X students. Later, the grading system was discontinued.

For more Education related news, click here