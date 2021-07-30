New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 results 2021 on Friday but a section of students seem disappointed with the assessment. “Results weren’t what we were expecting. I was expecting over 80% score but I am disappointed. I wanted to get into a government college but it seems difficult now,” said Abhishek Chaudhary, a student in Delhi.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Which Region Bagged Top Position? Read Here

Earlier last month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had told the Supreme Court that students unsatisfied with the results can appear for optional exams, likely to be conducted between August 15 to September 15 provided that the situation is conducive amid pandemic.

Owing to the pandemic, the Centre has cancelled both CBSE class 10 and 12 exams this year. In the absence of class 12 board exams 2021, the board has calculated the marks of class 12 students on a 30:30:40 formula, according to which 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

Meanwhile, maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

“Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced,” a senior board official said.

The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5. A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent. As many as “6149 students have been placed in compartment,” the official added.