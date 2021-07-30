CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the much-awaited class 12 results 2021 on its official website – cbse.gov.in.“CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M”, the board tweeted earlier in the day along with a meme featuring Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021: How to Check CBSE Class 12 Results and How to Find Out Roll Numbers? Explained

Owing to the pandemic, the board has canceled all the exams this year and decided to evaluate students on 30:30:40 formula, according to which 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

However, as witnessed in previous years, the official website may crash due to heavy traffic as lakhs of students will be checking the results simultaneously. In that case, students can access their CBSE board results 2021 via DigiLocker.

How to Create an account in DigiLocker

Follow these steps.

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Specify your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Click here and Create an account in DigiLocker to access class 12 results 2021.

How To Access Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For class 10, select class 10 passing certificate or class 10 marksheet; for class 12 select class 12 passing certificate or class 12 marksheet (whichever is required)

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference

Due to the pandemic, CBSE schools will not hand out the marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates physically to students. Instead, the documents will be shared with individual students via the online portal – DigiLocker.