CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has an important update for Class 12 students as it finalises the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 today. Students awaiting their results must note that the Board had set a deadline of July 22 to finalise the CBSE 12th Result 2021 and it has decided to work through today, July 21 which is a Gazetted Holiday (on the occasion of Eid al-Adha), so that there is no further delay in result announcement. The CBSE has also released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) today to assist schools in finalising the result.

"For finalizing the Class 12 result, last date is July 22, 2021. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the Regional Offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will be functioning from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM," the CBSE released an official statement.

Read the full statement by CBSE:

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Date

The CBSE has not yet announced any date for the CBSE 10th result, or CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The Board had earlier said that a date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed. Once declared, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be available through the DigiLocker portal, which can be assessed online or on the app.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled this year due to coronavirus pandemic and the results are being prepared on the alternative assessment scheme decided by CBSE.