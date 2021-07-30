CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021: Ending the anxious wait of students all over the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 results at 2 pm. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However currently, the site is down to heavy traffic of students trying to check their results. In this case, students can access their CBSE board results 2021 via DigiLocker.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on DigiLocker: How to Access Marksheet via App | A Step-by-Step Guide

Pending Results on August 5

Notably, the CBSE has declared the Class 12 results for a total of 1304561 students. Meanwhile, a total of 65,184 students still have not received their results today as their scores are still being processed. The board has stated that these will be declared by August 5.

“The result of about 1060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates the result if these schools will also be declared within a week’s time. Accordingly, the result of about 6000 students of these schools and a few other schools will be shown as ‘Result later’. The result will be declared within a week’s time” the board said.

CBSE 2021 Exams