CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on Friday, July 30. CBSE Class 12 Board Result was declared at 2 PM on the board's official website — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Delhi has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.84 per cent this year. A total of 2,91,606 students from Delhi region have registered themselves for CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 out of which 2,91,135 students have cleared the exams, taking the pass percentage to 99.84 per cent .

As many as 13,04,561 candidates had registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 exams is 99.37 per cent, out of which girls have performed better. The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.67 percent, boys is 99.13 percent and transgender is 100 percent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. A total of 6,149 candidates had appeared for the compartment exams and the overall pass percentage among them is 0.47 percent.

The CBSE class 12th results are also available on the alternative websites — results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 board results can also be checked on UMANG, Digiresults, and SMS organiser mobile applications, according to CBSE. Students can check their results by downloading these apps from the Google Playstore.