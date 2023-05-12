CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in; But Twitter Tops With Hilarious Memes And Jokes.

Home

CBSE Result Memes: Bringing an end to a long year for students and parents, finally, the much-awaited CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 has been declared today, May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 fell to 87.33% this year. Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023, students took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions to the result. The hashtag #CbseResult2023 is trending on several social media platforms. The result announcement has also triggered a variety of memes and jokes. We have found some of the best and funniest memes on CBSE results:

Class 12 results are out , so is my will to live pic.twitter.com/3NQ1qbVVO1 — Anshul 🗣️ (@Anshultiwari_) May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 12th result declared. #CbseResult2023 Relatives right now : pic.twitter.com/vmTc4bduL1 — K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) May 12, 2023

Cbse 12th students seeing #CbseResult2023 is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/fCa3pjcq2g — Memes Junction (@Nikhil_memes) May 12, 2023

#CbseResult2023 #cbse has declared results, meanwhile my best friend at 11 am still sleeping pic.twitter.com/PEqIhfngTq — CA Ramadhir Singh (@iamramadhir) May 12, 2023

CBSE class 12 results announced Students who enjoying holidays, jus woke up & checking internet be like pic.twitter.com/itfez38Ybp — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 12, 2023

In addition to the CBSE’s official websites, and , the board exam results will be accessible through DigiLocker. CBSE issued the security pin for the Digilocker accounts of Class 10, and 12 students who appeared for the board examination to access and download their documents like mark sheets cum certificates and migration certificates.

