CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in; But Twitter Tops With Hilarious Memes And Jokes

Updated: May 12, 2023 11:53 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Result Memes: Bringing an end to a long year for students and parents, finally, the much-awaited CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 has been declared today, May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 fell to 87.33% this year. Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023, students took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions to the result. The hashtag #CbseResult2023 is trending on several social media platforms. The result announcement has also triggered a variety of memes and jokes. We have found some of the best and funniest memes on CBSE results:

In addition to the CBSE’s official websites, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.inthe board exam results will be accessible through DigiLocker. CBSE issued the security pin for the Digilocker accounts of Class 10, and 12 students who appeared for the board examination to access and download their documents like mark sheets cum certificates and migration certificates.

