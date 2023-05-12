CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in; But Twitter Tops With Hilarious Memes And Jokes
CBSE Result 2023 Memes: Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023, students took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes,
CBSE Result Memes: Bringing an end to a long year for students and parents, finally, the much-awaited CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 has been declared today, May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 fell to 87.33% this year. Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023, students took to the Microblogging site Twitter and flooded it with memes expressing and sharing their joy and nervousness and their reactions to the result. The hashtag #CbseResult2023 is trending on several social media platforms. The result announcement has also triggered a variety of memes and jokes. We have found some of the best and funniest memes on CBSE results:
Also Read:
Backbenchers after getting 60% in exam
.#CBSE #CbseResult2023 pic.twitter.com/gXhyr0czfa
— AFTAB (@aftab169) May 12, 2023
You may like to read
CBSE Class 12th result declared
Relatives:#CbseResult2023 pic.twitter.com/XyRsyy8EXg
— Ritik Singh__30 (@Ritik__singh30) May 12, 2023
Situation of Class 12 students seeing #CBSE & #CbseResult2023 on trending ; pic.twitter.com/g9aSwFLkdy
— Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
#CBSE #CbseResult2023
Class 12 results are out , so is my will to live pic.twitter.com/3NQ1qbVVO1
— Anshul 🗣️ (@Anshultiwari_) May 12, 2023
CBSE Class 12th result declared. #CbseResult2023
Relatives right now : pic.twitter.com/vmTc4bduL1
— K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) May 12, 2023
Cbse 12th students seeing #CbseResult2023 is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/fCa3pjcq2g
— Memes Junction (@Nikhil_memes) May 12, 2023
#CbseResult2023 #cbse has declared results, meanwhile my best friend at 11 am still sleeping pic.twitter.com/PEqIhfngTq
— CA Ramadhir Singh (@iamramadhir) May 12, 2023
CBSE class 12th result declared.
Phone calls of relatives be like ;#CBSE #12thResults#CbseResult2023 Class 12 pic.twitter.com/U42MGM7Xc0
— Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
#CbseResult2023#CBSE
CBSE class 12 results announced
Students who enjoying holidays, jus woke up & checking internet be like pic.twitter.com/itfez38Ybp
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 12, 2023
#CBSE class 12 results announced.
Students who got 33% be like 😂😂#CbseResult2023 #12thResults pic.twitter.com/q38wZS7nxG
— Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
Scenes rn at every student’s house pic.twitter.com/wcHvMp0KST
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 12, 2023
In addition to the CBSE’s official websites, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, the board exam results will be accessible through DigiLocker. CBSE issued the security pin for the Digilocker accounts of Class 10, and 12 students who appeared for the board examination to access and download their documents like mark sheets cum certificates and migration certificates.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.