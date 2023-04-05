Home

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected Class 12th Result Date

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally concluded the Class 12 exam today, April 5, 2023. The Class 12th board exams ended with the Psychology paper. Now, the Board is likely to announce the CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, and 12 examinations soon. CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, students can check the CBSE 12th result 2023/CBSE 10th result 2023 by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Result 2023 on Digilocker?

A registered student needs to enter his/her roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards. In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards can also be checked from the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Official Website to Track CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared in the coming days by board officials. The CBSE 12th Result 2023 date and time will be announced on the board’s official website. Candidates are encouraged to return to this page for updates on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Scorecard?

Students must click on the result link to view the class 10 and class 12 CBSE results. Use the school and roll numbers. Scorecards for the CBSE 10th and 12th will show up on the screen; download them and print them out for future use. Check steps to download CBSE Class 12 result 2023.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “ Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.