Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Re-evaluation, Verification Process Begins May 16

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Re-evaluation, Verification Process Begins May 16

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 12 on May 16, 2023. This year

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: As the CBSE 12th board Results are declared, the candidates can check and download the digital copies of their results from cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 12 on May 16, 2023. This year, a total of 87.33 per cent of students have successfully cleared the examination. All those students who are not satisfied with their CBSE Class 12 result can apply for revaluation and verification of their answer sheet.

Students unsatisfied with the CBSE Result 2023 can apply for rechecking or revaluation of marks scored in Class 12 through the official website – cbse.gov.in. The supplementary examination will be held in July, with exact dates to be announced soon, according to the board.

You may like to read

If going by the last year’s trends, Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Obtaining a photocopy of the mark sheet will cost Rs 700, while re-verification of the answer sheet will cost Rs 500. It should be noted that under no circumstances will the fee for re-evaluation or any other service be refunded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.