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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Anxiety, Stress grows over CBSE 12th result date ahead of CUET UG exam commencement

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Anxiety, Stress grows over CBSE 12th result date ahead of CUET UG exam commencement

The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 in May.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Students await CBSE Class 12 Result declaration date amid CUET UG exam commencement(Photo Credit: AI Generated)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 in May. With the CUET UG examination commencing from tomorrow, aspirants are left confused on whether to focus on the CBSE Class 12 result date or to continue preparing for the undergraduate competitive examination. This year, the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) Undergraduate competitive examination will be held by the National Testing Agency at different locations throughout the country and outside India from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

Several students have tagged the official account of the CBSE Board, urging the board officials to release a statement regarding the declaration date for the CBSE Class 12th Result. “Hi sir. When will 12th Grade CBSE Board Exams Result be declared? I am hearing many rumours on the internet that copies are being sent back for manual checking etc etc…,” reads one tweet.

@cbseindia29

Hi sir. When will 12th Grade CBSE Board Exams Result be declared? I am hearing many rumours on the internet that copies are being sent back for manual checking etc etc… — Syed Munir Hasan (@syedmrhasan26) May 10, 2026

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Another user wrote, “Cbse result when?”

Cbse result when? — Krishna Garg (@KrishnaGar1602) May 10, 2026

“why isn’t cbse releasing the result bro,” added a third user.

why isn’t cbse releasing the result bro pic.twitter.com/N0o6v7q9AW — ★ (@studyftria) May 9, 2026

Another user added, “I’ve already taken the exam, now waiting for the results.”

Another user added, “plzzz take action against YouTubers for spreading unclaimed negativity and rumours about 12th cbse result 2026 Many students are not studying properly and sleep properly due to miss information! Of YouTubers.”

“Result dedo cbse ka , taki kuch decide kr paye !,” the user added.

A user mentioned, “An Instagram account is posting fake OMR/result evaluation images to scare CBSE students about result dates. Clear TnC violation. Please warn students & take action.”

@cbseindia29 An Instagram account is posting fake OMR/result evaluation images to scare CBSE students about result dates. Clear TnC violation. Please warn students & take action. https://t.co/1QUbnq5vpE pic.twitter.com/HZZ3GUKIhg — Ananya Chopra (@Ananya1669) May 9, 2026

At present, the CBSE results have not been released. Students can check the CBSE results, once released, at cbse.gov.in and Digilocker.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

CBSE Class 12th result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to Check CBSE Result?

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the result link: Find the link that reads,” Download Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Enter credentials: Once you have clicked on the link, you will be advised to enter your login details. This would be your roll number, roll code, admit ID, and others. Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear: Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

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