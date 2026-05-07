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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Check last years overall pass percentage and steps to view scores via DigiLocker App on iOS and Apple devices

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Check last year’s overall pass percentage and steps to view scores via DigiLocker App on iOS and Apple devices

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Board conducted the Senior School Certificate Examinations-2026 from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Check how to download the scores.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 12th result 2026 at cbse.gov.in. Along with the websites, the CBSE Class 12th result will be published on the Digilocker, SMS, and schools. Along with the result, the board will release the region-wise pass percentage, overall pass percentage, performance of candidates in Delhi-East region, performance of candidates in Delhi-West region, performance of candidates in foreign schools, and the total number of candidates who scored >90% and,> 95%, and above.

The Board conducted the Senior School Certificate Examinations-2026 from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Talking about the results, let’s take a look at last year’s pass percentage.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker

CBSE Result: Check last year’s region-wise pass percentage

Rank Region Pass % 1 Vijayawada 99.60 2 Thiruvananthapuram 99.32 3 Chennai 97.39 4 Bengaluru 95.95 5 Delhi (West) 95.37 6 Delhi (East) 95.06 7 Chandigarh 91.61 8 Panchkula 91.17 9 Pune 90.93 10 Ajmer 90.40 11 Bhubaneswar 83.64 12 Guwahati 83.62 13 Dehradun 83.45 14 Patna 82.86 15 Bhopal 82.46 16 Noida 81.29 17 Prayagraj 79.53

CBSE Result: Check an alternative way to check scores

The CBSE Results can be downloaded by visiting the following website:-

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

http://www.results.nic.in/

https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

https://umang.gov.in

Students can download the DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play (http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or Apple App Store to access their Document(s). The CBSE announced the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2025 on May 13. The pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

UMANG APP

Students can download the Umang mobile app from Google Play or iOS to access their results.

How to Check CBSE Result?

The CBSE Result can be checked in multiple ways. One way is to check through the official website. Here’s how to do it.

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the result link: Find the link that reads,” Download Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Enter credentials: Once you have clicked on the link, you will be advised to enter your login details. This would be your roll number, roll code, admit ID, and others. Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear: Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

How to Check CBSE Result via Digilocker?

Download the DigiLocker app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store.

Sign up or log in using your mobile number linked with CBSE registration.

Complete Aadhaar or OTP verification if required.

Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Select the CBSE Board Result / Marksheet option.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Your marksheet and result will be displayed on the screen.

You can download or save the digital marksheet for future use.

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