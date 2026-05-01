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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker

CBSE Class 12 results can be checked through various methods. Check details, how to check scorecard.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Dates News: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 12 Result anytime soon. Recently, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, has announced a major update related to the CBSE Class 12th Result date. While speaking to news agency PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said students can expect results in the third week of May, as indicated earlier. The results will be available on the Board’s official websites, as well as on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms, enabling students to conveniently access their scorecards.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

When will CBSE Class 12th Result be announced?

When asked about the timeline for declaration of results, he said students can expect them in the third week of May, as indicated earlier.

“The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then,” he added. Earlier on Wednesday, the CBSE refuted a media report on glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its On-Screen Marking system, asserting that the process is working “perfectly” and is on schedule. Bhardwaj said a media report flagging technical issues in the newly introduced system is “far away from facts”.

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Can students check CBSE Results on Digilocker and the official website?

It is to be noted that CBSE Results can be checked via Digilocker, Umang, SMS services too. Here is the step-by-step guide for accessing the CBSE Result.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

CBSE Results 2026 Class 12 on Digilocker: How to check?

Visit the official website of Digilocker at https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “CBSE Class 12th Marksheet now available on Digilocker. This option will only appear when the board has declared the result. At present, you won’t be able to find the option as the results are awaited.

Enter the login credentials, such as roll number, admit card ID, and captcha.

Click on the submit option.

Your CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India programme. DigiLocker aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizens’ digital document wallet. DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents & certificates. ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

CBSE Results 2026 Class 12 on the official website: How to check?

Visit the official websites of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the ‘Results’ option available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, “CBSE Class 12th Result download”.

Enter the login details such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Your CBSE Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

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