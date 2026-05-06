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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check your scorecard if official website cbse.gov.in crashes

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check your scorecard if official website cbse.gov.in crashes

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Learn how to check your scorecard SMS and IVRS if cbse.gov.in crashes due to heavy traffic.

Students can download the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The wait for lakhs of students is about to end as the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 results, the results are likely to be released in the third week of May. With final preparations being readied, students are advised to stay alert and keep their roll number, school code and other details ready. However, one thing that can be helpful to the students who are waiting for the results is the offline checking of result status, because the website of the CBSE board often crashes.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results if official website crashes?

In general terms, the official website cbse.gov.in faces heavy traffic right after the results are declared, often leading to server crashes most of the times. However, students who are awaiting the results do not need to panic if the website stops working. As soon as the results are announced, students can use SMS or IVRS (phone call) services to at least confirm their pass or fail status without relying on the website.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 Results OUT! Check CBSE Board 10th Result Direct link for scorecard here cbseresults.nic.in

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results without internet?

If internet access is an issue, students can check their results through SMS. They need to send their details, including CBSE 12 roll number, school number, and center number, to 7738299899 from their mobile phone. The result will be delivered to their inbox within minutes.

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CBSE Class 10 second board exams from May 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations, which will be held from May 15, and offers students an additional opportunity to improve their scores.

Also read: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Big Update: Board likely to announce scores by THIS date, Steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG here

The CBSE has introduced a system of conducting Class 10 board examinations twice a year from this year onwards. However, appearing in the second examination remains optional for students.

Who can apply for CBSE Class 10 second board exams?

Students who are not satisfied with their performance in the main examination can appear for the second exam. As per the schedule issued by the CBSE, the examinations will be conducted from May 15 to May 21. Most papers will be held from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM, while a few selected subjects will conclude at 12.30 PM.

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