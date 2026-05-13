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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results declared; know how to check marks at cbse.gov.in

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results declared; know how to check marks at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: This year, the CBSE Class 12th examination was held from February 17 to April 10.

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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026. Students can access the CBSE Class 12th Result at cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and web.umang.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th result will be announced for Science, Arts, and Commerce. This year, the CBSE Class 12th examination was held from February 17 to April 10.

Along with the result, the board will release the gender-wise pass percentage, overall pass percentage, region-wise pass percentage, Performance of Candidates in Delhi-East Region, and performance of Candidates in Delhi-West Region, total number of candidates who scored >90% and >95% and above (2025) (Full Subjects).

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marks at cbse.gov.in

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘results’ section.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Social media flooded with results declaration requests

Social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, have been flooded with requests from CBSE students regarding the CBSE Result declaration date. “When will the board announce results?” is one of the most common questions asked.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check?

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the result link: Find the link that reads,” Download Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Enter credentials: Once you have clicked on the link, you will be advised to enter your login details. This would be your roll number, roll code, admit ID, and others. Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear: Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

Have Board officials announced any date and time regarding the declaration of the result copy?

At present, the board officials have not released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Board results. There is no update on the official website on the result date.

Meanwhile, Digilocker stated, “CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Coming Soon.” “CBSE Board Result – 2026 Class XII Results coming soon!” reads a statement on the UMANG website.

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