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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: CBSE Class 12 May 11 result rumours trigger panic among students as CUET exams begin same day

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: CBSE Class 12 May 11 result rumours trigger panic among students as CUET exams begin same day

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 can be checked at cbse.gov.in. Along with the websites, the CBSE Class 12th result will be published on the Digilocker,

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: CBSE Class 12 May 11 result rumours trigger panic as CUET exams begin same day(Photo Credit: AI generated by Canva)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: While several boards have announced their results, anticipation has increased around the CBSE Class 12th result date. Memes, along with the CBSE Result date rumours, have started to circulate on social media platforms. Lakhs of students are waiting for the declaration of the CBSE Class 12th result. Meanwhile, an Instagram post is going viral, alleging that the CBSE Class 12th result will be announced by May 11. However, the board has not released any exact date and time for the declaration of the CBSE results.

What is the viral claim about CBSE Result date that is trending on social media ?

In an Instagram video, the user “gajendrasir_physics” said that the board’s copy-checking process is in progress and is believed to be nearing completion around Wednesday. Referring to reports from a news article, he alleged that the results are “believed” to be announced by May 11. Meanwhile, this viral claim has panicked students, as the CUET UG examination will begin from May 11.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET (UG) – 2026 at different centres located in various cities across the country and abroad from May 11 to 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This alleged clash has concerned students. Please note that neither CBSE officials nor the CBSE exam controller has announced any date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Results. They have neither made any comments on the viral claim.

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How are netizens reacting to the viral claim?

Several students and netizens have reacted on the viral Instagram video. One user wrote, “Patience level is cross limit”. Another user wrote,”Every year 12th results comes between May 10th-12th.” “11 may ko cuet ka exam hai mat karo bhai “, added another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajendra Sharma | Mentor | Cuet & Boards (@gajendrasir_physics)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 12th result 2026 at cbse.gov.in. Along with the websites, the CBSE Class 12th result will be published on the Digilocker, SMS, and schools. Along with the result, the board will release the region-wise pass percentage, overall pass percentage, performance of candidates in Delhi-East region, performance of candidates in Delhi-West region, performance of candidates in foreign schools, and the total number of candidates who scored >90% and,> 95%, and above.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker

How to Check CBSE Result?

The CBSE Result can be checked in multiple ways. One way is to check through the official website. Here’s how to do it.

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the result link: Find the link that reads,” Download Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Enter credentials: Once you have clicked on the link, you will be advised to enter your login details. This would be your roll number, roll code, admit ID, and others. Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear: Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

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