Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: Give CBSE Class 12 result, Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: Rumours around the CBSE Class 12 result have worried the students. They have taken to social media platform X with result declaration request.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 12 Result in May. With no exact date declaration by the CBSE Board, panic and stress have gripped the students. Moreover, the CUET UG, an examination held for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private), will begin from May 11, 2026. False reports and rumours were going viral across social media platforms, alleging that CBSE Class 12th results are likely to be announced by May 11.

It is to be noted that CBSE Officials and Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, have not released any date and time for the declaration of CBSE results. Several memes also started circulating on social media. A section of students has flooded X with requests to release the results as soon as possible.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 May 11 result rumours trigger panic among students as CUET exams begin same day

Taking to X, a user wrote, “An Instagram account is posting fake OMR/result evaluation images to scare CBSE students about result dates. Clear TnC violation. Please warn students & take action.” This is not the first time such fake images have circulated on social media platforms. Students are advised not to believe such images and tweets. They must solely rely on the CBSE’s website and announcements.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

@cbseindia29 An Instagram account is posting fake OMR/result evaluation images to scare CBSE students about result dates. Clear TnC violation. Please warn students & take action. https://t.co/1QUbnq5vpE pic.twitter.com/HZZ3GUKIhg — Ananya Chopra (@Ananya1669) May 9, 2026

Another user wrote, “Cbse we need justice our exam results are coming out late we need grace and moderation as compensation because other boards have declared results and this new online checking method is not doing the students well.”

Cbse we need justice our exam results are coming out late we need grace and moderation as compensation because other boards have declared results and this new online checking method is not doing the students well @cbseindia29 #CBSEClass12Results #GraceMarks #WeNeedModeration ✌️ — ishan (@ishannn999x) May 9, 2026

“Give the results of cbse class 12th,” another user commented.

Give the results of cbse class 12th — Bittu Dutta (@dutta_bittu_) May 8, 2026

In 2025 result date of cbse board result is 13 may and in 2024 same 13 may and in 2023 it was 12 may let’s wait till 15 may — I (@NihuD83748) May 8, 2026

“In 2025 result date of cbse board result is 13 may and in 2024 same 13 may and in 2023 it was 12 may let’s wait till 15 may,” a user added. Another netizen stated, “Mere bhai cbse ka result dedo ab.”

Mere bhai cbse ka result dedo ab — badbitchbumbo (@beauty_bom72901) May 8, 2026

expecting anything with cbse pic.twitter.com/Io4aNCXjec — Mayankdays #TENOÍ (@mynkr_) May 9, 2026

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

CBSE Class 12th result 2026: How to Check CBSE Result?

The CBSE Result can be checked in multiple ways. One way is to check through the official website. Here’s how to do it.

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the result link: Find the link that reads,” Download Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Enter credentials: Once you have clicked on the link, you will be advised to enter your login details. This would be your roll number, roll code, admit ID, and others. Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear: Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.