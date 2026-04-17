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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th result download link, scores expected soon at cbse.gov.in; how to check subject-wise marks

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th result download link, scores expected soon at cbse.gov.in; how to check subject-wise marks

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/ will host the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.

CBSE results announced

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th result 2026 download link soon. While several media reports claim that the CBSE Class 12th result is expected to be released between the end of April and the first week of May, 2026. The cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/ will host the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026. At present, neither the board officials nor the board controller of Examinations, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, has released the exact date and time for the declaration of CBSE Results.

Please note that CBSE Results will only be declared on cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, CBSE Results can be accessed via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG app. Here’s how to check the CBSE Class 12th result 2026.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check CBSE 12th marks via cbse.gov.in?

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section. You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on the specific Class 12th Result link. Now, once again, you will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as CBSE roll number, CBSE school number, date of birth, and admit ID. Your CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.

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