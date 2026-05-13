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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Pass percentage: 85.20% Students Pass; check gender-wise pass percentage, top performing region

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Pass percentage: 85.20% Students Pass; check gender-wise pass percentage, top performing region

The CBSE Class 12th result has been announced for Science, Arts, and Commerce.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in. Students can access the CBSE Class 12th Result at cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and web.umang.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th result has been announced for Science, Arts, and Commerce.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations has been recorded at 85.20 per cent. Students can access and download their marksheets from the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Pass Percentage Drops This Year

The CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage witnessed a decline in 2026 compared to the previous year. According to official data, 17,80,365 students registered for the examination this year, of whom 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 cleared the exam. This brought the overall pass percentage down to 85.20 per cent.

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In comparison, the overall pass percentage in 2025 stood at 88.39 per cent, with 14,96,307 students passing the examination. The latest figures indicate a decline of 3.19 percentage points year-on-year.

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