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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 RELEASED at results.cbse.nic.in, steps to check Class 12 results via SMS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 RELEASED at results.cbse.nic.in, steps to check Class 12 results via SMS

The overall national pass percentage is 88.39%, reflecting a modest yet consistent rise of 0.41% from 87.98% pass rate in 2024. A total of 17,04,367 students registered for the exams, of whom 16,92,794 appeared and 14,96,307 passed.

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Board Exam 2026 results today, May 13. The candidates can now check results on the official websites of the board i.e. results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. According to official data released by the board, the overall pass percentage for full subjects stands at 85.20% in 2026, down by 3.19 percentage points from 88.39% recorded in 2025.

How To Check CBSE 12th Result via SMS:

To check the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via SMS, type cbse12 and send it to 7738299899. You will receive a text message containing your subject-wise marks. Ensure all numbers are from your admit card.

This year, over 18.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The candidates must keep their admit cards ready, as the details mentioned on them will be required to view and download their marksheets. Like last year, this time too the overall pass percentage is likely to cross 85 percent. A total of 88.39% of the students who who took the exam in 2025 cleared it.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

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Steps To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 On DigiLocker, UMANG APP

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results through Digilocker and UMANG app:

CBSE 12th Result Through DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app. Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar number. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once logged in, go to the “Issued Documents” section. Select CBSE from the list of boards. Choose the document type as “Class 12 Marksheet”. Enter your roll number and other required details. Your CBSE 12th marksheet will be displayed and can be downloaded.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

CBSE 12th Result Through UMANG:

Students can follow these steps to access their results using the UMANG mobile application:

Download or open the UMANG app on your smartphone Search for the CBSE results section within the app Enter your roll number and other required login details Provide your school number and admit card ID Submit the information to view your result instantly Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

On Tuesday, the UMANG app has announced on social media that the CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 results will soon be available on the platform. The post states, “CBSE 12th Board Results coming soon on the UMANG app. Stay connected for further announcements.” This announcement has further heightened student anticipation about the results.

The overall national pass percentage is 88.39%, reflecting a modest yet consistent rise of 0.41% from 87.98% pass rate in 2024. A total of 17,04,367 students registered for the exams, of whom 16,92,794 appeared and 14,96,307 passed. Girls outperformed boys, continuing the recent trend of academic excellence.

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