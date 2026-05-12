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CBSE 12 Result 2026 Big Update: Board likely to announce scorecard shortly, Steps to how to check results at UMANG portal and official website here

CBSE 12 Result 2026 Big Update: Board likely to announce scorecard shortly, Steps to how to check results at UMANG portal and official website here

It has been over 20 hours since DigiLocker said the results were “coming soon” but there are no active links to check results on either DigiLocker nor cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result (File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE class 12 results by this week. It is important to note that there is no active link on checking class 12 exam results yet on either DigiLocker or cbseresults.nic.in. However, results are expected today as a post by DigiLocker has sparked anticipation among students. “CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker,” the post read.

The UMANG app has also displayed a message saying that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will soon be available on the platform, adding to growing expectations around the imminent result announcement.

CBSE 12th Board Results coming soon on the UMANG app. Stay connected for further announcements. #Boardresult #CBSE pic.twitter.com/PbtlcMmFlp — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) May 12, 2026

On Monday, DigiLocker made a ‘coming soon’ post and it has been more than 20 hours since then. The delay in the announcement of results has sparked panic among students who are eagerly awaiting to know how they performed. “Isse accha result cancel hi krdo post delete krdo apni coming soon wali (Better to cancel results, delete your coming soon post),” a user wrote on X. “Come on, release the CBSE results already,” said another.

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Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

CBSE class 12 result 2026: Step-by-step guide on how to check results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

How to check CBSE Class 12 results at UMANG?

Step 1: Install the UMANG App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or open it if already installed on your device.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number. If you are a new user, complete the quick registration using OTP verification.

Step 3: On the homepage, use the search bar and type “CBSE” to find available services.

Step 4: Click on the relevant link for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” once it is activated.

Step 5: Fill in your roll number, school number, and any other required details as mentioned.

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully.

Step 7: Save your Class 12th result for future reference by downloading it or taking a screenshot.

Students are anxious over the announcement of results of class 12 CBSE exams. A student took to X on Monday, shortly after DigiLocker said the results were “coming soon”, and wrote: “CBSE tweeting “don’t wait for tomorrow” and now the entire country is collectively having anxiety attacks. At this point they’re not releasing results, they’re testing students blood pressure.”

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