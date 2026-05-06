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CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Big Update: Board likely to announce scores by THIS date, Steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG here

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Big Update: Board likely to announce scores by THIS date, Steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE 12th Result 2026 next week. According to Jagran Josh, the board is expected to release the results by May 11, 2

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE 12th Result 2026 next week. According to Jagran Josh, the board is expected to release the results by May 11, 2026. The CBSE class 12 candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

The evaluation for class 12 answer sheets is expected to be completed by this Wednesday. According to media sources, the evaluation process is still underway for a few remaining subjects. It is important for the students to note that their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID in the login link to download their marksheets. The CBSE class 10 results were previously announced on April 15, 2026, at 4 PM. Similarly, students can expect their class 12 results anytime soon now.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

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Here are some of the key details:

The board is expected to release the Class 12th Result 2026 CBSE by the second week of April 2026.

The students will need to keep visiting the board’s official websites to check for their result updates.

The results will be declared on the official websites, as well as on DigiLocker app and UMANG app, whereas offline via SMS facility by the board.

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheet?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official CBSE website.

Click on the CBSE 12th result link.

Select ‘Class XII Result’.

Log in using your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheet will be displayed.

Download the marksheet for future reference.

Candidates can also check the result on the Umang App. To download the results, students can visit the website of Umang and download the online marksheets using their roll number. CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be announced online soon. A direct link for candidates to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates need to login with their roll number, school number admit card id and date of birth to download the marksheets.

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