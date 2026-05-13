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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in; check download link

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in; check download link

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in; check download link( Screengrab of Official Website of CBSE)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in. Students can access the CBSE Class 12th Result at cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and web.umang.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th result has been announced for Science, Arts, and Commerce. This year, the CBSE Class 12th examination was held from February 17 to April 10.

Along with the results, CBSE will release the gender-wise pass percentage. To access the CBSE Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her roll number, school number, and captcha code. The CBSE Result can also be accessed at results.cbse.nic.in and digilocker.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results declared; know how to check marks at cbse.gov.in

Students can download the DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play (http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or Apple App Store to access their Document(s). The CBSE announced the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 on May 13.

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marks at cbse.gov.in

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘results’ section.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

How to Check CBSE Result via Digilocker?

Download the DigiLocker app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store.

Sign up or log in using your mobile number linked with CBSE registration.

Complete Aadhaar or OTP verification if required.

Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Select the CBSE Board Result / Marksheet option.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Your marksheet and result will be displayed on the screen.

You can download or save the digital marksheet for future use.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

How to Check CBSE Result via alternative ways?

The CBSE Class 12 result can be downloaded via https://www.cbse.gov.in/, http://www.results.nic.in/, https://results.digilocker.gov.in/, and https://umang.gov.in.This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations has been recorded at 85.20 per cent. Students can access and download their marksheets from the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. Pass Percentage Drops This Year The CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage witnessed a decline in 2026 compared to the previous year. According to official data, 17,80,365 students registered for the examination this year, of whom 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 cleared the exam. This brought the overall pass percentage down to 85.20 per cent. In comparison, the overall pass percentage in 2025 stood at 88.39 per cent, with 14,96,307 students passing the examination. The latest figures indicate a decline of 3.19 percentage points year-on-year.

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