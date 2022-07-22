CBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Result Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has declared the CBSE Result Class 12th on Friday. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker, UMANG app by logging into their accounts. Candidates can also use an SMS service to get the CBSE 12th result. All you have to do is type relevant information such as (CBSE 12 ( roll no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to the number 7738299899. NOTE: CBSE 12th Results have been uploaded on Pariksha Sangam at the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Students can either reach out to schools.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result OUT: Toppers' List, Pass Percentage Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Declared 

Live Updates

  • 3:13 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thanks for staying with us 🙂

  • 3:00 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Pass percentage

    Overall pass percentage: 92.71%

    Overall girls pass percentage: 94.54%

    Overall boys pass percentage: 91.25%

  • 2:57 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: PM Modi congratulates students

    “Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success,” PM Modi said.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: CBSE Best performing districts

    Trivandrum – 98.83 per cent

    Bengaluru – 98.16 per cent
    Chennai – 97.79 per cent

    Delhi East – 96.29 per cent

    Delhi West – 96.29 per cent

    Ahmer – 96.01 per cent

    Chandigarh – 95.98 per cent

    Panchkula – 94.08 per cent

    Guwahati – 02.06 per cent

    Patna – 91.20 per cent

    Bhopal – 90.74 per cent

    Pune – 90.48 per cent

    Bhubaneswar – 90.37 per cent

    Noida – 90.27 per cent

    Dehradun – 85.39 per cent

    Prayagraj – 83.71 per cent

  • 2:16 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Over 33,000 students get above 95%

    As many as 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE 12th results 2022. Apart from this, a total of 1,34,797 students scored above 90%

  • 2:03 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways, Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

  • 2:02 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Exams are not the only measure of your success, Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

  • 1:46 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Tanya Singh of Bulandhahr, Yuvakshi Vig of Noida top CBSE board exam

    Two girls from Uttar Pradesh have scored a perfect 100%. Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr and Yuvakshi vig of Noida have topped the CBSE class 12 board exams.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: No toppers list

    This year too, the CBSE did not announce the toppers list. The merit lists were discontinued from 2020, when the schools were closed due to pandemic.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: ‘This batch of students has shown amazing resilience’, says Varsha Gaikwad