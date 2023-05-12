CBSE Class 12 Result Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Alternate Ways To Download CBSE 12th Results

The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. The pass percentage drops by 5.38 percentage points compared to previous year results. This year, a total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam.

CBSE Result 2023 Through DigiLocker

Similar to previous years, the CBSE board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and website – . DigiLocker also generates CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Students must download the application and register to receive their results. Ahead of the results, Students must activate their CBSE DigiLocker Account. CBSE issued the security pin for the Digilocker accounts of Class 10, and 12 students who appeared for the board examination to access and download their documents like mark sheets cum certificates and migration certificates. Students should contact their respective schools to obtain the password and instructions on how to activate DigiLocker.

CBSE Result At cbse.gov.in