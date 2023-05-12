CBSE Class 12 Result Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Alternate Ways To Download CBSE 12th Results
CBSE Result 2023 Date: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examination today, May 12, 2023. The official
CBSE Result 2023 Date: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examination today, May 12, 2023. The official website for CBSE results is cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Due to high traffic during the result hours, the official website may not load properly, as was the case in previous years. In this circumstance, students can try various methods to check and view their results.
Also Read:
- CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, Check Marksheet, Pass Percentage on cbse.nic.in
- CBSE 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result Through DigiLocker, UMANG app & SMS; Details Here
- Mumbai vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 57: MI vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede 7:30 PM IST May 12, Friday
The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. The pass percentage drops by 5.38 percentage points compared to previous year results. This year, a total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam.
You may like to read
CBSE Result 2023 Through DigiLocker
Similar to previous years, the CBSE board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker also generates CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Students must download the application and register to receive their results. Ahead of the results, Students must activate their CBSE DigiLocker Account. CBSE issued the security pin for the Digilocker accounts of Class 10, and 12 students who appeared for the board examination to access and download their documents like mark sheets cum certificates and migration certificates. Students should contact their respective schools to obtain the password and instructions on how to activate DigiLocker.
CBSE Result At cbse.gov.in
- Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”
- Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
- Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.