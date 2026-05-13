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Every night ends with fear: Anxious students urges CBSE Board to declare CBSE Class 12 Result date soon, ask officials to provide clear update

‘Every night ends with fear’: Anxious students urges CBSE Board to declare CBSE Class 12 Result date soon, ask officials to provide clear update

A section of students have taken to X and urged the board officials to declare the CBSE Class 12th result dates soon.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 12th Result in May 2026. As of now, the CBSE Result date has not been announced by the Board officials or the exam controller. This week has been tough for the Class 12th students, who all have appeared for the board examination this year. At first, the CUET UG examination have commenced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) – CUET (UG) 2026 on May 11, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026 across India and at 14 international cities across 13 countries, including in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Kuwait, Kathmandu (Nepal), Doha (Qatar), Muscat (Oman), Manama (Bahrain), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Washington DC – ranking among the largest computer-based examinations conducted globally.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

Meanwhile, the NEET UG examination paper got cancelled. The NTA on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”. The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately.

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Amid all these developments, CBSE Class 12th students have taken to X to request the CBSE Class 12 result declaration dates. “CBSE Class 12 Results Delayed – Lakhs of Students Anxious! CBSE has still not announced the official date for Class XII board results. Students and parents are waiting anxiously as “Coming soon” messages keep appearing on DigiLocker and UMANG apps with no clear update. Many students are stressed because they are also preparing for JEE, NEET and college admissions. The long wait is causing frustration, memes, and growing tension across the country. CBSE – please announce the date soon!,” a user wrote on X.

CBSE Class 12 Results Delayed – Lakhs of Students Anxious!

CBSE has still not announced the official date for Class XII board results. Students and parents are waiting anxiously as “Coming soon” messages keep appearing on DigiLocker and UMANG apps with no clear update.

Many… pic.twitter.com/znbKBdEbXS — Dr. Rakesh Bansal (@iamrakeshbansal) May 13, 2026

Another user added, “CBSE Class 12 students are not just waiting for a result anymore… They are fighting anxiety every single day. Every morning starts with: “Result aaya kya?” Every night ends with fear, overthinking and pressure. Possible reasons behind the delay may include: ✔ On-screen copy checking ✔ Verification & moderation ✔ Final error checking ✔ More careful evaluation process But one thing CBSE must understand — For students, this delay is not “normal processing.” It becomes mental pressure, sleepless nights and emotional exhaustion. Lakhs of students have already survived pressure, expectations and competition. Now they are simply waiting for clarity.”

CBSE Class 12 students are not just waiting for a result anymore…

They are fighting anxiety every single day.

Every morning starts with:

“Result aaya kya?”

Every night ends with fear, overthinking and pressure. Possible reasons behind the delay may include:

✔ On-screen copy… — Anurag Tyagi (@TheAnuragTyagi) May 12, 2026

A third user questioned, “Will CBSE class 12th result be declared today ? @digilocker_ind’

Will CBSE class 12th result be declared today ? @digilocker_ind — . (@Krsnaalove) May 13, 2026

At present, neither CBSE nor exam controller has announced any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 12th result.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

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