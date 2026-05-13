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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Board releases Class 12 results, check steps to access scores on UMANG app and via SMS here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Board releases Class 12 results, check steps to access scores on UMANG app and via SMS here

This year, over 18.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The candidates must keep their admit cards ready, as the details mentioned on them will be required to view and download their marksheets.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 (AI Image)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Board Exam 2026 results today, May 13. The candidates can now check results on the official websites of the board i.e. results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. It is important to note that according to the DigiLocker, the CBSE Class 12 results are “coming soon.” While UMANG has stated, “The wait is over.”

This year, over 18.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The candidates must keep their admit cards ready, as the details mentioned on them will be required to view and download their marksheets. Like last year, this time too the overall pass percentage is likely to cross 85%. A total of 88.39% of the students who who took the exam in 2025 cleared it.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

Steps To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 On DigiLocker, UMANG APP

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results through Digilocker and UMANG app:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Through DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Once logged in, go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Select CBSE from the list of boards.

Choose the document type as “Class 12 Marksheet”.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your CBSE 12th marksheet will be displayed and can be downloaded.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

Through UMANG:

Students can follow these steps to access their results using the UMANG mobile application:

Download or open the UMANG app on your smartphone

Search for the CBSE results section within the app

Enter your roll number and other required login details

Provide your school number and admit card ID

Submit the information to view your result instantly

Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

On Tuesday, the UMANG app has announced on social media that the CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 results will soon be available on the platform. The post states, “CBSE 12th Board Results coming soon on the UMANG app. Stay connected for further announcements.” This announcement has further heightened student anticipation about the results.

The overall national pass percentage is 88.39%, reflecting a modest yet consistent rise of 0.41% from 87.98% pass rate in 2024. A total of 17,04,367 students registered for the exams, of whom 16,92,794 appeared and 14,96,307 passed. Girls outperformed boys, continuing the recent trend of academic excellence.

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