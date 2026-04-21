Home

Education

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Board likely release higher secondary results on THIS date, check expected time, link, steps to check scores here

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: Board likely release higher secondary results on THIS date, check expected time, link, steps to check scores here

To view the CBSE 12th Result 2026, students will need three primary pieces of information: their Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam question paper leaked? Several videos, photos go viral; KSEAB issues statement

CBSE Class 12 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CBSE class 12 results soon. According to the reports, the board is expected to announce the scores by the end of this week. However, it is important to note that the board officials have not shared any official date for the declaration of the result. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the board’s website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results.

To view the CBSE 12th Result 2026, students will need three primary pieces of information: their Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID. Ensure these details match exactly with what is printed on your admit card to avoid any difficulty.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official results portal: results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Select the link titled “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Provide your roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the required fields.

Click ‘Submit’ to see your result.

Re-checking and Re-evaluation Schedule After Result

The schedule, application process, and fees for the verification of marks (re-checking) and the procedure for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets will be released soon after the results are declared. Students are required to adhere strictly to the announced deadlines.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.