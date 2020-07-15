CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has come out with a detailed guideline for Class 12 students who would like to opt for a re-verification of the answer sheets. The results were announced on July 13 without any prior intimation. This was the first time that the Board didn’t publish any merit list owing to the COVID-19 situation. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 to be Declared Today at cbseresults.nic.in: Time, SMS, Email And All You Want to Know

For verification of marks

Apply online between July 17 and July 21 up to 5 PM.

Charge: Rs 500 per subject

Obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets

Apply online between August 1 and August 2 up to 5 PM.

Charge: Rs 700 per answer sheet

Re-evaluation

Apply online from August 6 to August 7 up to 5 PM.

Charge: Rs 100 per question

All applications will be processed online.