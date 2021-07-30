CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the CBSE Class 12 results. The candidates can now check the results on the official websites of the board i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in. The declaration of the CBSE class 12 results have sealed the fate of lakhs of students who had registered themselves for the examination. The board earlier took to Twitter and wrote, “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M”, along with a meme featuring Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 DECLARED: Disappointed With The Marks? Here's What You Can Do

According to the list announced by the board, Trivandrum topped the list of regions with the highest pass percentage followed by Bengaluru.

Here is the complete list REGION WISE PASS % OF CLASS-XII (RESULT 2021)

Region-wise Pass%-2021Regions (Full Subjects) Name of Region Pass% 1 Trivandrum 99.89 2 Bengaluru 99.83 3 Chennai 99.77 4 DelhiWest 99.84 5 DelhiEast 99.84 6 Panchkula 99.54 7 Chandigarh 99.47 8 Bhubaneswar 99.55 9 Bhopal 99.34 10 Pune 99.35 11 Ajmer 99.29 12 Noida 99.02 13 Guwahati 99.31 14 Dehradun 98.64 15 Prayagraj 98.59 16 Patna 98.91

Earlier on Thursday, the CBSE had released the roll numbers of all the class 10, 12 students who had registered for the exam this year. “Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the Board. Now, the Board is in the process of declaring the result,” the Board stated yesterday and released the roll numbers of students. Earlier on July 28, the CBSE said results are coming soon but did not give a specific date or time.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results: