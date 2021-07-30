CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the CBSE Class 12 results. The candidates can now check the results on the official websites of the board i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in. The declaration of the CBSE class 12 results have sealed the fate of lakhs of students who had registered themselves for the examination. The board earlier took to Twitter and wrote, “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M”, along with a meme featuring Bollywood actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 DECLARED: Disappointed With The Marks? Here's What You Can Do
According to the list announced by the board, Trivandrum topped the list of regions with the highest pass percentage followed by Bengaluru. Also Read - Will CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 be Declared Next Week? Check What Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Says
Here is the complete list REGION WISE PASS % OF CLASS-XII (RESULT 2021) Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 Highlights: 70k Plus Students Get Over 95 Percent Marks, KVs Register 100% Pass Percent
REGION WISE PASS % OF CLASS-XII (RESULT 2021)
|Region-wise Pass%-2021Regions (Full Subjects)
|Name of Region
|Pass%
|1
|Trivandrum
|99.89
|2
|Bengaluru
|99.83
|3
|Chennai
|99.77
|4
|DelhiWest
|99.84
|5
|DelhiEast
|99.84
|6
|Panchkula
|99.54
|7
|Chandigarh
|99.47
|8
|Bhubaneswar
|99.55
|9
|Bhopal
|99.34
|10
|Pune
|99.35
|11
|Ajmer
|99.29
|12
|Noida
|99.02
|13
|Guwahati
|99.31
|14
|Dehradun
|98.64
|15
|Prayagraj
|98.59
|16
|Patna
|98.91
Earlier on Thursday, the CBSE had released the roll numbers of all the class 10, 12 students who had registered for the exam this year. “Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the Board. Now, the Board is in the process of declaring the result,” the Board stated yesterday and released the roll numbers of students. Earlier on July 28, the CBSE said results are coming soon but did not give a specific date or time.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:
- Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘CBSE Roll Number Finder 2021’
- On the next page, click on Continue
- Choose Class 10 or Class 12 and enter the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, and date of birth
- Then click on ‘Search Data’ to submit the information
- The student’s roll number will be displayed on the screen
- Note it down to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2021 online at www.cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement