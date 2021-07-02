CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 Latest Update: Ahead of the CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 declaration, the CBSE schools in Bihar have promoted more than 4,500 students of Class 12 through grace marks. Notably, these grace marks to the students have been given under the moderation policy of CBSE which has the provision of promoting a student who is falling short of a few marks to pass. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: BIG Updates For Students Ahead of Result Announcement

The major decision was taken by the school result committee which has given the grace of up to five marks to 4,655 students from 665 schools affiliated with the board. It was reported that the decision from the school result committee will increase the overall passing percentage of Class 12 students in the state.

Not just from class 12, nearly 4,400 students of Class 11 have also been promoted who otherwise would have to repeat the class.

Out of the 1,101 CBSE affiliated schools in Bihar, nearly 547 schools used this moderation policy to promote 4376 students to Class 12. As per reports, around 8-10 students needed grace marks.

Even though many state boards had cancelled their examinations due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had in March conducted the exams and the results were also declared last month.