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CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 OUT at cbse.gov.in; Class 12th supplementary exams in July; know who can appear for improvement exam

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 OUT at cbse.gov.in; Class 12th supplementary exams in July; know who can appear for improvement exam

CBSE has announced the Class 12 Results 2026, with supplementary exams scheduled for July 15 for compartment students and those seeking improvement in one subject.

Students celebrate CBSE Class 12 Results (IANS image)

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: In a significant development for students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for CBSE 12th exams 2026. In the recent development, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has announced that more than 85 per cent of the students have passed the exams and over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks. However, one important aspect which needs to be mentioned is the update on supplementary and improvement exam for students. Here are all the details you need to know about the details on Class 12th supplementary exams.

Details on CBSE Class 12 supplementary examinations

The CBSE Class 12 supplementary examinations will be conducted on July 15, 2026, in a single-day format. This year, 1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category, compared to 1,29,095 last year and 1,22,170 in 2024. Students who cleared the CBSE Class 12 board exams but want to improve their marks in one subject are also eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.

Also read: CBSE class 12 results: Over 94000 students score more than 90 per cent; check scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang

How to submit online application process for CBSE Class 12 supplementary examinations?

The online submission process for the List of Candidates (LOC) for eligible students will begin on June 2, 2026. CBSE has clarified that the LOC must be submitted online only, and no modifications, including addition or removal of subjects or student names will be allowed after final submission. Further details regarding CBSE results, supplementary exams, and rechecking are available on the IE Education portal.

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Also read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in; check download link

Eligibility Criteria for LOC Submission

CBSE has identified the following categories of students who can appear for the July supplementary examinations:

Performance Improvement: Students who passed Class 12 in 2026 and wish to improve their score in one subject.

Students who passed Class 12 in 2026 and wish to improve their score in one subject. Compartment Candidates (2026): Students who appeared in the 2026 board examinations and were placed in the compartment category.

Students who appeared in the 2026 board examinations and were placed in the compartment category. Compartment Candidates (2025): Students from the 2025 batch who are availing their third and final chance to clear the compartment exam.

The board has instructed schools and students to strictly follow the prescribed deadlines, stating that no applications for the supplementary examinations will be accepted after the closing date.

CBSE declares class 12 exam results

The CBSE class 12 exam results were declared on Wednesday as a senior official announced that over 85 per cent candidates have cleared the exams this year. The results show that the overall pass percentage dipped by over three percentage points compared to the last year.

How many candidates secured more than 95 per cent score?

According to Bhardwaj. 17,000-plus candidates secured more than 95 per cent score.

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