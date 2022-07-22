CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2022: Hard work pays off and it has been proved again as Ayushi Purwar, daughter of suspended IAS Pooja Singhal, on Friday scored 97.6 percent in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Amid ED raids on her house, Purwar appeared for the exam and came with flying colours in the board exams. She has scored 96 per cent marks in English, History, Economics and Political Science as well.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th,12th Result 2022: Board To Issue Merit Certificates To 0.1% Students Who Score Highest Marks

On the very first day of the CBSE examination, the ED team had raided the official residence of suspended IAS Pooja Singhal before 6 AM. As soon as the ED team reached the residence, the entire house was taken raided by the officials and Ayushi Purwar, despite the situation, remained calm and appeared for the exam setting everything aside.

However, the situation at home did not deter Ayushi from appearing for the exams and after scoring 97.6%, she now wants to become an IAS like her mother. Now, she has applied for honors in Political Science and Psychology in colleges in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and wants to keep her full focus on the studies. Just like Ayushi, her mother Pooja Singhal had also always topped in her studies.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE Term 2 Board Results for Class 12 were declared in which the girl students outshone boys even as the overall pass percentage dipped from last year’s 99.37 per cent to 92.71 per cent.

While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 per cent while in 2019, it was 83.40 per cent, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 per cent while that of boys was 91.25 per cent. The transgender candidates’ pass percentage was 100 per cent. A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,34,797 have scored 90 pc marks. Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartment.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 per cent students passing the exam followed by schools run by Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 per cent), government aided (94.81 per cent), government schools (93.38 per cent) and private schools (92.20 per cent).