CBSE Class 12 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 is likely to be released before August 15, 2021. According to the reports, the board is expected to release the evaluation criteria by June 16, and the policy will be submitted before the Supreme Court on June 17, 2021. The candidates who are waiting for the results can get more information on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in. Also Read - PSEB Class 12 Practical Exams: Punjab Board To Conduct Exams From This Date in Online Mode

Reports further add that the 12-member panel met the principals and teachers from various affiliated schools to discuss the CBSE Class 12 Results 2021evaluation criteria. The panel is also studying the old data of the students who were to appear for the class 12 board exams. Also Read - #CancelTripuraBoardExams: Students Appeal in Video Message After Several States Scrap Board Exams

For the results, the panel is closely checking the results of the students from their class 10 and 11th exams apart from their internal assessment and pre-board exams of class 12. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Sisodia Suggests Evaluation Formula to Centre. Detailed Break-up Here

The candidates who are waiting for the results must note that no student will be given grades according to the evaluation policy. Practical vivas and internal assessment marks will play an important role. This year, the students will be given an opportunity to sit for the compartment exam of one subject of their choice when the time is conducive.

According to a Times Now report, the CBSE will give the heads of the institutions and principals more than a month’s time till the end of July 2021 to submit their assessment and marks of the students. After which, the board will take 10 to 15 days to compile CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 and mark sheet.