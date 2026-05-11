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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Today? How to check Class 12 Science, Commerce, Arts results at cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Today? How to check Class 12 Science, Commerce, Arts results at cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker

The CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage in 2025 was 88.39%, an increase of 0.41 percentage points over 2024’s 87.98 percent. Out of 16,92,794 students who appeared in 2025, 14,96,307 passed. In 2023, the pass percentage was 87.33 percent.

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CBSE 12th Class Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 board examination results in May. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

It is important to note that the official DigiLocker platform recently displayed a “Coming Soon” message for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets, indicating that the results may be released anytime soon.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: ‘Give CBSE Class 12 result,’ Students flood social media platform with result declaration request; know how to check marks on cbse.gov.in

The candidates must note that they can also check the results on results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app. Over the past few years, CBSE has generally declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results together in the second week of May — on May 13 last year and in 2024, May 12 in 2023, and May 6 in 2019.

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However, during the pandemic years, the results were announced later, with declarations on July 22 in 2022, August 3 in 2021, and July 13 in 2020. The CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage in 2025 was 88.39%, an increase of 0.41 percentage points over 2024’s 87.98 percent. Out of 16,92,794 students who appeared in 2025, 14,96,307 passed. In 2023, the pass percentage was 87.33 percent.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

The board has maintained a broadly stable 87–89% band over the past three years, following the COVID-era anomalies of 92.71% in 2022. The 2026 result, expected this week, will confirm whether this band holds or shifts.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 digital marksheet on DigiLocker once results are declared. Follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in with your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or 6-digit security PIN. New users must sign up first

Tap ‘Education’ or ‘CBSE’ under ‘Issued Documents’ Select ‘Class XII Marksheet 2026’

Enter your roll number, school code, and other required details

Click Submit to view your digital marksheet

Download and save it for admissions and other official use

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