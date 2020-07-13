CBSE Class 12 Results Latest News: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the CBSE on Monday declared the Class 12 results on its official website. Notably, a staggering 38,686 class 12 students across the country scored above 95%. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: Not Able to Access Score? Find Alternative Ways to Check Results

Among all the students, Tushar Singh, a CBSE Class 12 Humanities student from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr, scored full marks in his paper 500 out of 500. Tushar scored full marks without going for tuition on any subject in class 12.

Though the CBSE has not officially declared any toppers as yet, Tushar topped from his entire CBSE Class 12 batch from his school.

Talking to India Today, he says there was no strict plan for CBSE board exam 2020 preparation. He also added that he didn’t follow any strict routine while studying and he just studied around 7 hours a day.

Talking about his preparation, he says that he didn’t take any tuition for the CBSE 12th board exams but he took tuition in class 11.

Interestingly, girls have outshone the boys in the class 12 examination this year. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent. While the pass percentage of girls is 92.15 per cent, that of boys is 86.19 per cent, this year. The transgenders have recorded a pass percentage of 66.67 per cent.

The overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. While 83.40 per cent of students had cleared the exams last year, 88.78 per cent of students have cleared the exam this year.

Over 1.57 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, while over 38,000 have scored more than 95 per cent marks. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 examination.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 while the Patna region recorded the lowest at 74.57 per cent.