CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 Latest News: Giving an end to the long waiting of the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the result for class 12 exams.

To know their score, the students can check their CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 on the official websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

At this rush hour, many students, however, are complaining that the websites are down and they are not able to know their results. Check these alternate way to access your score.

E-mail

There is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results, but the complete results have been sent to all schools. Students can check on official email IDs created for each school students.

UMANG app

Students check their results on the UMANG app apart from the digi-locker facility. The UMANG app is available for android, iOS and Windows-based smartphones.

DigiResults

Besides, students can access their CBSE Class 12th results 2020 on Android mobile app DigiResults.

Microsoft SMS Organiser

The CBSE has also sent the Class 12th results to the students on their registered mobile number. To get the results in this facility, students need to download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS.