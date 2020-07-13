CBSE Class 12 Results Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) finally has announced the results for Class 12. Students belonging to Arts, Commerce and Science streams can check their scores on official site– cbse.nic.in. They can also access their results on www.results.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class XII Result 2020 Released, But When Can You Expect Class X Results | Time And Date Details Here

This time, the girls have outshone the boys in the class 12 examination. Looking at the coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE decided not to come up with a merit list.

As per the result updates, Trivandrum region has recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67, while the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

Check pass percent of all regions:

Trivandrum 97.67

Bengaluru 97.05

Chennai 96.17

Delhi West 94.61

Delhi East 94.24

Panchkula 92.52

Chandigarh 92.04

Bhubaneswar 91.46

Bhopal 90.95

Pune 90.24

Ajmer 87.60

Noida 84.87

Guwahati 83.37

Dehradun 83.22

Prayagraj 82.49

Patna 74.57

The results were announced on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. According to four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.