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CBSE class 12 results: Over 94000 students score more than 90 per cent; check scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang

CBSE class 12 results: Over 94000 students score more than 90 per cent; check scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang

CBSE class 12 results: The exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10. The candidates were waiting for their results and now the board has officially declared the results on cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the Umang portal.

Representational (File Image)

CBSE 12th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results for the students on May 13. The exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10. In the latest CBSE update of the year, over 94,000 students scored over 90 per cent marks, and over 17,000 candidates scored more than 95 per cent marks. The students can check their scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and UMANG portal.

CBSE Class 12 Results out: How to check CBSE 12th scorecard at cbse.gov.in?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE): cbse.gov.in Click on the ‘results’ section where you will be redirected to a new webpage Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 12th Result 2026” Enter the required login credentials to check CBSE result 2026 Your result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of it for future reference

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Pass percentage: 85.20% Students Pass; check gender-wise pass percentage, top performing region

How to check CBSE results through the DigiLocker app?

Download the DigiLocker app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store Sign up or log in using your mobile number linked with CBSE registration Complete Aadhaar or OTP verification if required Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section Select the CBSE Board Result / Marksheet option Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID CBSE 12th marksheet and result will be displayed on the screen You can download the CBSE 12th scorecard and save it for future use

How to check CBSE board results via alternative ways?

The CBSE Class 12 result can be downloaded via https://www.cbse.gov.in/, http://www.results.nic.in/, https://results.digilocker.gov.in/, and https://umang.gov.in.This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations has been recorded at 85.20 per cent. Students can access and download their marksheets from the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in; check download link

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CBSE Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in 2025 was 88.39 per cent, and 1,496,307 students passed the examination. The latest figures indicate a decline of almost 3.19 percentage points year-on-year. In the latest CBSE news of the year, the pass percentage of girls was recorded at 88.86 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys was 82.13 per cent.

Now that the CBSE has declared the Class 12 results, the students can decide their further steps. The board has put an end to the much-awaited anticipation regarding the results, allowing the candidates to decide on their degrees and colleges.

The students must decide after conducting proper research about the subjects, degrees, and colleges, as these factors will impact their career journeys ahead.

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